South Yorkshire Police motorcyclist dies on duty in crash with car

22 April 2020, 08:39

The collision took place on Nether Lane, Sheffield, on Tuesday
The collision took place on Nether Lane, Sheffield, on Tuesday. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

A police motorcyclist has died on duty following a crash with a car while responding to an incident, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 40-year-old was on duty in Sheffield and responding to reports of a silver BMW failing to stop for officers when his bike was in a collision with a blue Toyota Avensis.

The officer was pronounced dead shortly after the crash on Nether Lane around 1pm on Tuesday, police said.

The Toyota driver, 64, remains in hospital having suffered minor injuries.

Responding to the news, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The saddest news. Deeply tragic & my thoughts are with the family of this distinguished officer."

Police forces across England have also paid tribute to the officer.

Cheshire Police said on Twitter: "All of our thoughts are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at South Yorkshire Police at this time."

The Metropolitan Police Federation tweeted: "Very sad new as South Yorkshire Police tonight confirm the on-duty death of an officer. Our thoughts are with the officers family, friends and colleagues. #PoliceFamily"

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 374 of April 21.

People with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help the investigation are asked to email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The UK has been under lockdown since March 23

Coronavirus: What are the new rules of lockdown in the UK?

Sarah Burton

Writer notes irony of promoting novel about Great Plague during virus lockdown
A Poundland shop

Poundland sees surge in £1 pregnancy test sales since start of lockdown
Cranes

Crane comeback continues as population reaches 400-year high

Col Bignell

Man plans to run London Marathon around his living room

Sandiacre fire

Inquiry set to start into cause of blaze at Grade II-listed mill