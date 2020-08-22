Breaking News

Stowmarket: Two injured after 'burger van explodes' next to train station

22 August 2020, 21:46 | Updated: 22 August 2020, 22:15

The public is being urged to avoid the area and trains will not stop at the station
The public is being urged to avoid the area and trains will not stop at the station. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

Two people were injured after a burger van exploded next to Stowmarket train station, according to reports.

The public is being urged to avoid the area and trains will not stop at the station.

Locals reported hearing an explosion in the area with one claiming her house was "rocked".

The train station and local buildings were evacuated following the incident.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two people sustained minor injuries.

One person has been taken to Ipswich hospital.

A Suffolk Police statement said: "Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently at the scene of an incident in Stowmarket.

"Police were called at 8.20pm to reports of an explosion in Station Road, near to the train station.

"At least one person is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"Members of the public are urged to keep clear of the area."

The National Rail Service confirmed trains would not stop due to an "ongoing incident'.

MORE TO FOLLOW

