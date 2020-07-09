Sussex Police review footage of officers restraining man shouting 'I can't breathe'

By Megan White

Sussex Police are reviewing footage of an incident where officers restrained a man who repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe".

The force could launch an investigation after the incident in Brighton, where the man is seen lying on the ground, restrained by three officers, on a hill behind a police car in Brighton.

Sussex Police said the man was arrested and became aggressive towards officers before being placed on the ground.

The incident has been also referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In the video, the man on the ground says: "Why have you got your arm on my neck?

"Bro, I can't breathe."

An officer replies, saying the arm is on the man's collarbone, not his throat.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Police officers searching for a vulnerable missing teenager attended an address in Montpelier Road in Brighton at 10.15am on Tuesday 7 July.

"A resident of the address, a 28-year-old man, refused police entry and was arrested.

"Police subsequently found the missing 17-year-old young woman hiding at the property and returned them safely home.

"Once under arrest, the man became aggressive towards officers and was handcuffed and placed on the ground before being transported to custody.

"We train our officers to protect themselves and others using reasonable force and are reviewing this footage, together with body-worn video captured by the officers of the entire interaction, to identify if any further investigation or learning is required."