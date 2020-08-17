Teachers' predictions to be used in Wales for A-level and GCSE results

Students call for a u-turn on the government's exam policy. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A-level and GCSE grades will now be awarded to students in Wales on the basis of teacher assessments, the Welsh Government has said.

Welsh parliament Education Minister Kirsty Williams confirmed A-level, AS, GCSE, Skills Challenge Certificate and Welsh Baccalaureate grades in Wales will now be awarded on the basis of Centre Assessment Grades.

It means England is the only country of the UK nations to have not revised its approach to students' exam results.

Ms Williams said: "Working with Qualifications Wales and WJEC we have sought an approach which provides fairness and balances out differences in the standards applied to judgments in schools.

"Given decisions elsewhere, the balance of fairness now lies with awarding Centre Assessment grades to students, despite the strengths of the system in Wales.

"I am taking this decision now ahead of results being released this week, so that there is time for the necessary work to take place.

"For grades issued last week, I have decided that all awards in Wales, will also be made on the basis of teacher assessment.

"For those young people, for whom our system produced higher grades than those predicted by teachers, the higher grades will stand."