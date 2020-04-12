Teenage girl, 16, dies after falling from balcony in south east London

12 April 2020, 18:43

London's Air Ambulance landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park
London's Air Ambulance landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park. Picture: Twitter - @felipedocil

By Matt Drake

A teenager has died after falling from an eighth-floor balcony, in south east London, police said.

Officers were called to Thurston Road, in Lewisham, at 2.12pm on Easter Sunday following reports that a person had fallen from a height.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance, who landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park, attended, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and the victim's next of kin have been informed.

A police cordon remains at the scene while inquiries continue.

A spokesperson from the Met Police said: “At the scene a 16-year-old girl had fallen from the balcony of a residential property. The injured girl was pronounced dead at 3.26pm.

“Her next of kin are aware."

Images show the air ambulance landing at the Lewisham Retail Park in front of Sports Direct.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Scottish money stock

Social care staff in Scotland get pay rise to real living wage
Commonwealth Day 2019

Alfie Boe urges people to have ‘courage to carry on’ during bedroom concert
Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said the woman was treated for a lower leg injury

Mountain rescue team called out to woman 'enjoying Easter sun'
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 12, 2020

New NHS coronavirus app ‘must be open to scrutiny’

Jeremy Corbyn

Anti-Semitism campaigners accuse Corbyn allies of ‘smearing’ whistleblowers
Boris Johnson

PM heralds ‘unconquerable’ NHS as coronavirus death toll breaches 10,000 mark