Teenage girl, 16, dies after falling from balcony in south east London

London's Air Ambulance landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park. Picture: Twitter - @felipedocil

By Matt Drake

A teenager has died after falling from an eighth-floor balcony, in south east London, police said.

Officers were called to Thurston Road, in Lewisham, at 2.12pm on Easter Sunday following reports that a person had fallen from a height.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance, who landed in a nearby Sports Direct car park, attended, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and the victim's next of kin have been informed.

A police cordon remains at the scene while inquiries continue.

A spokesperson from the Met Police said: “At the scene a 16-year-old girl had fallen from the balcony of a residential property. The injured girl was pronounced dead at 3.26pm.

“Her next of kin are aware."

Images show the air ambulance landing at the Lewisham Retail Park in front of Sports Direct.