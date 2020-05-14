Exclusive

TfL services will have to be cut unless they get government support, Sadiq Khan says

By Kate Buck

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said TfL needs a government bailout by the end of the day to stop them having to cut down services.

Speaking on LBC this morning, Mr Khan said the service was close to running out of cash, and said government support is the only way that they can continue to provide reliable public transport without the usual passenger numbers.

It comes as TfL warned there had been a 10 per cent rise in London Underground journeys this week after the government recommended people in England go back to work if they cannot work from home.

He told LBC's James O'Brien: "We're the only transport system in Western Europe that gets no government grant. We're paid for ostensibly by the fares we bring in, the congestion charge and by advertising.

"Over the last two months, we've lost more than 90% of our fares, advertising is down and so is the congestion charge. We've been spending £600million a month to offer services and get nothing back.

Commuters crowd inside a tube train on the London Underground on Thursday. Picture: Abbie Biddick

"At the start of this crisis, we had a cash reserve of more than £2.1billion. That's running out."We're required by law to keep two months' worth of money in reserve to pay for services.

"We've been involved in weeks and weeks of negotiations with the government and it is really hard to get support from them."Being blunt, today is the last day.

"Unless the government today gives us confirmation of the grant that we need, the consequences could be quite severe and the implications for all of us will be huge.

"I'm hoping the government today agrees a grant for TfL to help us to do our bit to help. But if they don't, I'm very concerned about the consequences.

"We'll have to start reducing services. The only way to balance the books is to cut services."

