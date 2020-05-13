Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference will be the first since many commuters were told to go back to work said "social distancing is not possible" on public transport, particularly on the Tube and buses in London.

In Prime Minister's questions today, Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed over the issue of care home deaths, with the Prime Minister admitting that the number of deaths in the sector had been "too high".

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll rose by 494 to 33,186 in the past 24 hours.

