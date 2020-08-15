Theatres, casinos and bowling alleys open for first time since lockdown

Enhanced cleaning is in place in casinos. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Theatres, casinos and bowling alleys will reopen for the first time in months today as the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in England comes into force.

New relaxed measures also mean that tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers can now offer face treatments for the first time in months.

The eased rules allow...

- Skating rinks, indoor play and soft play centres to reopen

- Sit-down wedding receptions for up to 30 people to resume

- Indoor arts and music performances with socially distanced audiences

- Sports and business events pilots to resume

Theatres will reopen for the first time in months. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has initially planned to ease lockdown measures on 1 August, but a spike in COvid-19 cases meant the measures were in place for a further two weeks.

Despite some restrictions within the UK being lifted, travellers from France will now have to quarantine for two weeks when they return home.

Anyone arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba will also face a two-week quarantine.

Meanwhile, those who repeatedly refuse to wear a mask could be forced to pay fines of up to £3,200

However, lockdown changes will not be in place throughout England, lockdown measures in parts of the North of England and Leicester are to remain in place following a review by government officials and local authorities.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it took the decision due to rates of infection either rising or remaining level in many areas since measures were introduced two weeks ago.

The measures - banning people from two or more households from meeting in private indoor areas or gardens - were brought into place to stop a rapidly rising number of new Covid-19 cases.

The areas affected are the whole of Greater Manchester and East Lancashire - excluding Ribble Valley - as well as Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Also affected by local restrictions is Leicester, which had strict new rules imposed on it at the end of June and has only recently been allowed to reopen non-essential businesses.

Households in these areas cannot mix - unless they are in a support bubble - for at least another week as local authorities attempt to get the spread of the virus back under control.

The latest data also shows a continued rise in cases in Oldham and Pendle, while numbers remain high in Blackburn with Darwen.