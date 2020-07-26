Fourth arrest made in connection to Thorpe Park knife attack

Thorpe Park in Surrey, as the park kept its doors open to the public after an attempted stabbing murder on its premises. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a knife attack at Thorpe Park last weekend.

The victim, 26, suffered a serious slash wound to his stomach during a row between two groups at the theme park at around 4.55pm on July 18.

The attack took place near the exit of the attraction, which is close to the town of Chertsey in Surrey.

Surrey Police said on Sunday that a 26-year-old suspect, from Lambeth, south London, was detained in Leicester just after midnight on Saturday.

He has since been released on police bail until August 22.

Scary scenes at @THORPEPARK big props to the staff giving out free water and keeping the rides open. pic.twitter.com/dhtUWLoiVh — Abbie (@abbiesear29) July 18, 2020

The force said while the investigation is ongoing, officers now believe they have traced everyone they need to in connection with the case.

Craig Harakh, of Jeffreys Road in Lambeth, London, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following his arrest on July 19. He is being held in custody.

Two 26-year-old men from Lambeth were released on police bail until August 15 after being arrested on July 18.

Park-goers were placed in lockdown after the incident, with images on social media showing crowds bunched together inside.

Security teams carry out bag searches and regularly patrol the premises and the operators said they were investigating how a weapon had been brought in.

Thorpe Park reopened on July 4 after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.