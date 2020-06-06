Thousands gather for Black Lives Matter protests across the UK

By Megan White

Thousands of people across the UK have gathered for anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Protesters gathered in London, Manchester, Cardiff and other major cities in support of Black Lives Matter despite social distancing rules remaining in place.

Demonstrators have been advised to wear face coverings and to try and remain two metres apart where possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In London, a huge crowd gathered in Parliament Square, brandishing placards and chanting.

The majority of the demonstrators were wearing masks and face coverings, with some also opting for gloves.

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London. Picture: PA

Placards carried by demonstrators referenced the coronavirus crisis, with one that said: "There is a virus greater than Covid-19 and it's called racism."

Many other signs said "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace".

LBC’s Senior Reporter Matthew Thompson said there was a “festival atmosphere” but added “social distancing very much out the window yet again.”

Almost a festival atmosphere here at the #BlackLivesMatter protest on Parliament Square. Spirits not dampened by the rain.



But as you can see, social distancing very much out the window yet again. @LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/TSB75L6NRu — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 6, 2020

As the rally began, one organiser used a megaphone to tell the crowds: "We are not here for violence. Today is sheer positivity, today is sheer love."

She added: "Today we will not commit any violence to anyone."

During a minute's silence, hundreds of protesters went down on one knee while raising one fist in the air.

The crowds then began chanting "no justice, no peace" and George Floyd's name.

Shortly after, a small group broke away and began moving towards nearby Victoria Station.

A group of motorcyclists also gathered on Whitehall to support the protesters, blare their horns and rev their engines.

THOUSANDS now here at the #BlackLivesMatter demonstration in the centre of #Cardiff - all protesting peacefully. pic.twitter.com/P305HXWntm — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) June 6, 2020

One protester said there was "definitely the same kind of treatment" of black people in the UK as in the US.

"We're literally living in the history books, we're going to be teaching our future children about this, and I want to say I was here to support that," Bobbi, who did not give her last name, said.

"The racial injustice that black people and ethnic minority people have had to face over centuries, it has to be done for them."

Manchester is standing up to racism. Current scenes in Piccadilly gardens @lbc #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hhXAVDcEsc — Emily Hulme (@emilykatehulme) June 6, 2020

The 26-year-old, from Chingford, said she hopes action continues.

"I don't think it should be something that because of what happened to George Floyd, we talk about it now, we have this for a couple of weeks and then to back to our normal lives.

"Because then what's the point? It needs to continue."

London BLM protestors kneel. This is huge. pic.twitter.com/LIFMRUbOrv — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) June 6, 2020

Before the protests started, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick asked people not to attend.

Speaking on LBC this morning, she said: "Feelings have been running incredibly high, a huge amount of conversations and dialogue and anger.

"I would ask people to express that in any other way than gathering on the streets.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Houses of Parliament on Saturday. Picture: PA

“If they do gather on the streets then my officers will of course seek to uphold the law, but they will make a case by case decision on what is presented in front of them.”

Meanwhile London Mayor Sadiq Khan said people should protest "peacefully, lawfully & safely" adding "we must protect each other from COVID19."

UK action began last weekend as sympathisers knelt in symbolic solidarity with George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality.

While echoing US grievances, British activists have also pointed to hate crimes in the UK.

Campaigners have wielded placards stating “The UK is not innocent,” alongside the names and faces of victims of racial violence in the country.

The death of Mr Floyd has sparked mass protests in the US, UK, and elsewhere in the world.

He died after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking days of protests in the US.