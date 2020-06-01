Hundreds queue as IKEA reopens 19 stores as lockdown restrictions ease
1 June 2020, 10:06 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 10:21
Thousands of eager shoppers have queued outside IKEA in Warrington as the Swedish furniture chain reopens as coronavirus lockdown measures start to ease.
IKEA is set to reopen today after temporarily closing when the nation went into lockdown due to coronavirus.
LBC News visited the branch in Warrington where around 1,000 people were queuing ahead of the 10am opening time.
Customers to the store will be asked to stick to strict new rules when its 19 stores reopen.
New safety measures have been introduced as well as reduced opening hours.
The furniture chain has asked that all shoppers come into stores alone with the only exceptions being if customers need special assistance or need to bring their children with them.
The store has also introduced a strict queuing system in place to manage entry into the store.
Staff and signage will be helping customers stick to social distancing guidelines inside the shop.
Hand sanitisers will be stationed throughout the store, as will new protective screens at key points such as checkouts.
Alison from Wigan told LBC News she knew the store opened at 10am so she wanted to get there early. She said she had recently redecorated her kitchen so needed to visit the store to get some essentials.
An IKEA spokesman said: "We’re excited to announce that from 1st June we will be welcoming you back to our IKEA stores in England and Northern Ireland.
"Of course, the safety of our customers and co-workers remains the highest priority so we have been working hard to welcome you back safely.
"We’ve introduced new measures so you can enjoy a safe and comfortable shopping experience.
"So we hope to be saying a socially-distanced ‘hej’ to you soon.
IKEA will be open from 10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday.
On Sunday, it will be open from 11am to 5pm.
Full list of stores
Croydon
Greenwich
Lakeside
Wembley
Tottenham
Norwich
Birmingham
Nottingham
Manchester
Warrington
Gateshead
Leeds
Sheffield
Milton Keynes
Reading
Southampton
Bristol
Exeter
Belfast