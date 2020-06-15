Thousands queue outside Primark stores as non-essential retail reopens

By EJ Ward

Huge queues have formed at stores across England as thousands of non-essential shops pulled up their shutters for the first time since March.

Long lines were seen at Primark stores across the country, with dozens of keen shoppers waiting outside branches of the budget clothes store in Birmingham, Derby, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Non-essential stores across England have been closed since Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the country into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been three months on lockdown" and said her children had "shredded their clothes," she told LBC News she just needed essentials.

On the size of queues outside Primark at the Intu Centre in Essex, one eager customer said: "Oh my goodness, " adding "it is unbelievable".

Customers are being encouraged to go out and spend but to "be sensible" in their approach, as the Government seeks to begin reopening the economy "gradually and carefully".

Businesses which plan to reopen on Monday will have to take special measures to ensure they are "Covid-19 secure"

Huge queues gathered outside some shops ahead of them reopening. Picture: PA

Non-essential shops in England have reopened their doors to customers on Monday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London to highlight the re-openings, Mr Johnson said people should be able to "shop with confidence" as they returned to the high street.

With official figures showing the economy shrank by a fifth in April, ministers are desperate to get economic activity going again amid warnings of further large scale job losses to come.

Ministers are under intense pressure from Conservative MPs who see the easing of the two-metre rule as crucial to the next phase of the reopening, including pubs and restaurants, slated for early July.

Mr Johnson said they were constantly looking at the evidence to see when it would be safe to do so.

"As we get the numbers down, so it becomes one in a thousand, one in 1600, maybe fewer, your chances of being, two metres, one metre or even a foot away from somebody who has the virus are obviously going down statistically, so you start to build some more margin for manoeuvre and we'll be looking at that," he said.