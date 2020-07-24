Three people taken to hospital after tree collapses on street in Leyton, east London

24 July 2020, 08:41

Emergency services at the scene in east London
Emergency services at the scene in east London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Three people were taken to hospital after a tree collapsed on them in Leyton, east London.

The tree fell on to the junction between Leyton High Road and Jesse Road at around 6pm on Thursday evening, crushing three pedestrians.

The London Ambulance dispatched two crews, treated three people at the scene and took all of them to hospital.

Harjit Gill, who lives in the area, told the PA news agency he passed the area while out for a run.

"I saw someone under the tree on the pavement with a bandage on his head, the fire brigade arrived on the scene with the police and was told to move on quickly," said Mr Gill.

"The guy's head was gruesome.

"The scene was of utter bemusement but gathered it was serious as the police shut the road off and were quite blunt in clearing the scene."

Another local resident said people beneath the tree appeared trapped, however the Metropolitan Police said none were trapped.

The road has since reopened and the tree has been removed.

