Tim Brooke-Taylor dies aged 79 with coronavirus

Tim Brooke-Taylor was a fixture in British comedy for over half a century. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

Comedian and Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died at the age of 79 with coronavirus.

Tim Brooke-Taylor was a fixture in British comedy, with a career spanning radio, television, film and theatre over more than half a century.

The 79-year-old comedian is best known for creating and starring in 1970s television show The Goodies, as well as his frequent appearances on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Derbyshire-born Brooke-Taylor took his first major steps into comedy at Cambridge University's Footlights Dramatic Club, joining the group in 1960 and later becoming its president.

The renowned performing arts society also saw the emergence of John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Eric Idle in the same decade.

After university and successfully touring with the club's revue, Brooke-Taylor joined forces with fellow Footlights members Bill Oddie and Graeme Garden.

The three men collaborated on BBC radio comedy I'm Sorry, I'll Read That Again before creating the groundbreaking show The Goodies, which made them among the biggest TV stars of the 1970s.

Tim Brooke-Taylor, Bill Oddie and Graeme Garden of The Goodies promote The Goodies' 40th anniversary DVD at HMV. Picture: Getty

Tim Brooke-Taylor's agent said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce Tim's death early today from Covid-19.

"Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment - television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc - all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

"We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

"He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.

"He was an exceptional client and a pleasure to represent.

"We're grateful that we have so much of his work to view, read and listen to.

"In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife."

So sad to hear that the great Tim Brooke Taylor has died. A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/9CfottzJVe — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) April 12, 2020

David Mitchell, another Footlights president, said the world had been "robbed" of a talented performer.

He tweeted: "This is terribly sad news. He was a wonderful comedian and a really lovely man and I feel honoured to have known and worked with him. The world has been robbed - he had years more joy to give."

Welsh comedian Rob Brydon, who appeared alongside Brooke-Taylor on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, said he was "so sad" to hear news of his death.

He tweeted: "A wonderful man, so many happy times sat next to him on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue. Here we are with Barry, Colin and Graeme at a celebration of the show in January. He was on great form. My thoughts are with his family."

Brooke-Taylor received an OBE in 2011 for his decades in the entertainment business, even though The Goodies was used to poke fun at the Government's readiness to hand out OBEs in the 1960s.

The star is survived by his wife Christine and sons Ben and Edward.