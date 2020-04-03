Time-lapse video shows 'unbelievable feat' of the creation of NHS Nightingale London

The hospital is open to take patients from today. Picture: NHS

By Asher McShane

This time-lapse footage shows the “incredible” feat of the construction of the NHS Nightingale hospital in London which is now ready to treat coronavirus patients.

The construction of the hospital, with 4,000 beds to treat patients, was described as an “unbelievable feat of work” by Prince Charles.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “history will remember this moment” and thanked “every single person involved and every NHS worker” at the hospital.

The first NHS Nightingale hospital — @NightingaleLDN — will officially open today at @ExCeLLondon centre. Established from scratch in under a fortnight, it will be available as soon as patients across London and the south of England need it. https://t.co/7NUbJnaoiv pic.twitter.com/oRBLBl08py — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 3, 2020

The hospital was created at London’s ExCel centre in under a fortnight. The time-lapse video shows the huge logistical effort involved in creating the facility.

London, with its population of around 9million people, is the worst place for the spread of the disease in the UK.

London accounts for a third of deaths in England with 706 in total, correct as of Thursday April 2.