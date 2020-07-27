Breaking News

Toddler hospitalised after falling from block of flats in east London

27 July 2020, 20:54

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: LBC News

By Megan White

A toddler has been taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to East India Dock Road in Poplar shortly after 6.50pm on Monday to reports that a child had "fallen from height".

Police, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and an air ambulance attended the scene, and the child was taken to hospital.

A Met spokesman said no arrests have been made and the child's condition is not yet known.

A road closure was in place as of 8.30pm at East India Dock Road's junction with Chrisp Street and Newby Place.

LAS said the child was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a major trauma centre by ambulance.

People who witnessed the incident or have footage are asked to contact the Met quoting reference CAD 6419/27 July.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

File photo: The Prime Minister said GPs in areas of England with poor health will be encouraged to prescribe cycling

Bikes available on NHS in 'biggest and boldest plans' to boost cycling
Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on Monday

'No doubt' Johnny Depp 'regularly abused' wife Amber Heard, lawyers claim
Denise Johnson performs on stage

Singer Denise Johnson dies aged 56

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shaking hands with Sir Mark Sedwill

'Demoralising' anonymous criticism of civil servants 'risen in last few years' warns Civil Service chief
Cases are still rising in the UK and across parts of Europe

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 7 as cases top 300,000

New quarantines rules for those returning from Spain have left people confused

Explained: What are your rights when returning to the UK from Spain?