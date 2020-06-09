Live

Watch LIVE: The government's coronavirus press briefing

By Sean Hickey

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is set to host today's coronavirus press conference.

Today's briefing is held amid the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson's announcement that it may not happen that all British schoolchildren will return to school before September.

In other news, protests across the UK take place against controversial British figures that are depicted in statues, as people in Oxford call for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a diamond trader in former colonial Africa, from the front of Oxford's Oriel College.

The UK's coronavirus daily death toll also rose in the last 24 hours after two days of the lowest numbers since lockdown began.

Watch the government's coronavirus briefing live here from 5pm.

