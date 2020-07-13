Tottenham footballer Serge Aurier's brother shot dead in Toulouse

Serge Aurier in action for Tottenham earlier this year. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has died after being shot outside a nightclub in France.

French media reported that Christophe Aurier was found with a wound to his stomach in the outskirts of Toulouse. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement: "The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.

"We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected.

"Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

He was discovered at around 3am on Monday morning outside a nightclub called "Kin's" on Boulevard de Thibaud in Toulouse.

No arrests have been made and French media reports the gunman fled the scene after firing two shots.