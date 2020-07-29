Tour operators Tui and Jet2 cancels all flights to Ibiza and Majorca for a week

29 July 2020, 11:21

TUI and Jet2 announce major update on Spain holidays
TUI and Jet2 announce major update on Spain holidays. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The UK's biggest holiday operator, Tui has cancelled all Balearic and Canary Islands holidays until Tuesday.

This includes the islands of Ibiza, Majorca, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

Trips had previously been cancelled up to and including Friday.

Holidays to mainland Spain remain cancelled until August 10 following the Government's announcement of mandatory quarantine for travellers entering the UK from the European country.

The operator is set to increase flights to Turkey and Greece over the weekend to allow impacted customers to switch destinations.

It comes after the Balearic and Canary Islands were added to the list of areas where all non-essential travel should be avoided, the Government has said

Jet2 have cancelled flights to the Balearics and Canaries until August 10 and trips to mainland Spain until August 17.

Customers due to travel with TUI to Spain between Sunday 26 July and Sunday 9 August can cancel or amend their holiday and will be able to receive a full refund or rebook with an incentive.

The Foreign Office advised against all non-essential travel to the country which resulted in the two tour operators cancelling flights.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Oliver Dowden warned other countries with second spikes will be put on the quarantine list

Coronavirus: Countries with second waves will go on quarantine list 'straight away'
Percy Pig packaging has been branded wilfully misleading by an obesity campaign

Percy Pig packets branded 'wilfully misleading' by obesity campaign
Madeleine McCann in an Everton Football shirt. ritish police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine have found no evidence relating to her during searches of three areas of land close to where she went missing

What year did Madeleine McCann go missing? Important facts and dates to remember
File photo: An RAF Chinook helicopter

Chinook helicopter makes emergency landing in Welsh field

Global's Make Some Noise is giving out grants from its emergency appeal.

The amazing causes we've helped from Global Make Some Noise's Emergency Appeal
The Government has signed a deal with pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Sanofi Pasteur for 60 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Government strikes deal for 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine