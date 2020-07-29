Tour operators Tui and Jet2 cancels all flights to Ibiza and Majorca for a week

TUI and Jet2 announce major update on Spain holidays. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The UK's biggest holiday operator, Tui has cancelled all Balearic and Canary Islands holidays until Tuesday.

This includes the islands of Ibiza, Majorca, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

Trips had previously been cancelled up to and including Friday.

Holidays to mainland Spain remain cancelled until August 10 following the Government's announcement of mandatory quarantine for travellers entering the UK from the European country.

The operator is set to increase flights to Turkey and Greece over the weekend to allow impacted customers to switch destinations.

It comes after the Balearic and Canary Islands were added to the list of areas where all non-essential travel should be avoided, the Government has said

Jet2 have cancelled flights to the Balearics and Canaries until August 10 and trips to mainland Spain until August 17.

Customers due to travel with TUI to Spain between Sunday 26 July and Sunday 9 August can cancel or amend their holiday and will be able to receive a full refund or rebook with an incentive.

The Foreign Office advised against all non-essential travel to the country which resulted in the two tour operators cancelling flights.