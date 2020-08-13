Passengers evacuated from train in Kent after landslide

13 August 2020, 19:47 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 20:05

British Transport Police evacuated a train in Kent on Thursday
British Transport Police evacuated a train in Kent on Thursday. Picture: British Transport Police
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A train in Kent was evacuated after it became stuck following a landslide.

All 19 people on board were safely removed from the carriages with support from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

The train became stuck between West Malling and Borough Green, and rescue attempts were hindered by localised flooding, Network Rail Kent and Sussex said.

Read more: Tributes paid to three killed in Stonehaven derailment

Emergency services began responding to the incident at around 4.30pm on Thursday after reports the train came to a halt.

In a tweet, the British Transport Police in Kent said: "First indications are that a landslide has occurred which has caused the train not to be able to travel any further."

Train operator Southeastern said the line between Otford and Maidstone East was expected to be closed for the rest of the day after a "train struck some debris on the track".

It follows a tragic derailment of a ScotRail train in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, yesterday morning.

Three people died - including the train driver and the conductor - as the locomotive and three carriages came off the tracks and crashed down into an embankment.

Following the fatal crash, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ordered Network Rail to carry out an immediate resilience check of any areas hit by recent storms.

He has also requested for the infrastructure operator to provide a full report about the whole UK network, with interim details to him by September.

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Hammersmith Bridge in west London, which has been been closed with little warning on Thursday 13th August

Hammersmith Bridge fully closed after heatwave caused cracks to worsen
Flooding in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire in Scotland, on Wednesday

Thunderstorm warning in place until Monday as flash flooding strands cars on M25
292 workers at the Greencore factory have tested positive for Covid-19

Almost 300 Northampton sandwich factory staff test positive for coronavirus
A major operation remains underway as family and friends of the victims come to terms with the tragedy

Tributes paid to three killed in Stonehaven derailment

Boris Johnson defended the A-level marking system as "robust and dependable"

Boris Johnson defends A-level grading system as "robust and dependable"
Keir Starmer has been speaking to students at Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College

Sir Keir Starmer condemns 'deep injustice' of downgraded A-Level results