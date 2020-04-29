Trans man who doesn't want to be 'mother' on birth certificate waits for legal ruling

Mr McConnell has been living as a man for years. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Ministers have been urged to modernise the law after a transgender man who has given birth but does not want to be described as "mother" on a birth certificate lost a High Court fight.

Freddy McConnell wants to be registered as father or parent.

Mr McConnell mounted an appeal after a judge ruled against him in September, following a High Court trial in London.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court and most senior family court judge in England and Wales, concluded that people who had given birth were legally mothers, regardless of their gender, and said there was a "material difference between a person's gender and their status as a parent".

Three appeal judges are due to publish their ruling on Wednesday.

Mr McConnell's lawyer, Karen Holden, said after that ruling that the law was "slow to keep up to modern society" and campaign organisation Stonewall said legislation "desperately" needed updating.

Laura Russell, Stonewall's director of campaigns, policy and research, said: "We believe (Sir Andrew's) ruling is a missed opportunity to send a positive message and recognise all parents, including LGBT parents, for who they are. This legislation desperately needs to be updated to ensure trans people are recognised for who they are in all areas of their lives."

Sir Andrew said in his ruling that Mr McConnell had "properly and bravely" raised the issue.

The judge said he had made a decision based on legislation and case law, but added: "There would seem to be a pressing need for Government and Parliament to address square-on the question of the status of a trans-male who has become pregnant and given birth to a child."

Mr McConnell was biologically able to get pregnant and give birth but legally became a man when the child was born.

He wanted to be registered as father or parent but a registrar told him that the law required people who give birth to be registered as mothers.

Mr McConnell took legal action against the General Register Office, which administers the registration of births and deaths in England and Wales.

Lawyers say the child will be the first person born in England and Wales not to legally have a mother if Mr McConnell wins.