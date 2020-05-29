Police to take 'no further action' over Belly Mujinga death

Belly Mujinga. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

British Transport Police says no further action will be taken in relation to the death of a railway worker following an incident at London Victoria station following "extensive enquiries" by detectives.

Belly Mujinga, 47, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London in March when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus.

Ms Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was admitted to Barnet Hospital and put on a ventilator but died on April 5, her trade union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), said.

Police say they have concluded that "there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences having taken place, and that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga was not a consequence of this incident."

A 57-year-old man was interviewed in relation to her death, but no further action will be taken.

The case is not being referred to the CPS.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "Detectives have conducted extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened on 21 March.

"This has involved reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and speaking to key witnesses.

"Following a review of all the information, senior detectives have concluded that there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences having taken place, and that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga was not a consequence of this incident."

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “I know the loss of Belly has moved so many people, and I can assure you we have done everything we can to provide answers for her family.

“As a result of our enquiries, we can now be confident that this incident did not lead to Belly’s tragic death.

“Our thoughts remain with her family and we will continue to support them as they come to terms with the loss of their much-loved mother and wife.”

Her widow said he is "devastated". Picture: PA

Her devastated widower said she was "a good person, a good mother, and a good wife" who cared for everybody, .

Her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, said the suspect walked up to Ms Mujinga and spat in her face.

He said: "The man asked her what she was doing, why she was there, and she said they were working.

"The man said he had the virus and spat on them. They reported it to their supervisor.

"Belly came home and told me everything."

Mr Katalay said his wife had an operation four years ago and had underlying respiratory problems. Within a week of the incident, she began to feel ill and was admitted to hospital on April 2.

"That was the last time I saw her," Mr Katalay said.

"We just said: 'Be good,' and that God is in charge.

"We did a WhatsApp video in hospital, but then I didn't hear from her again. I thought she might be asleep, but the doctor to phoned me to tell me she had died."

Ms Mujinga was originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and moved to the UK in 2000.

Mr Katalay said: "She was a good person, a good mother, and a good wife.

"She gave her friendship to many people. She was a caring person and would take care of everybody."