Tributes flood in for Charlton Athletic superfan Seb Lewis who died from coronavirus aged 38

Seb Lewis died from coronavirus aged 38. Picture: Charlton Athletic

By Tobi Akingbade

Charlton Athletic fans and the football club have paid tribute to a superfan who died after contracting coronavirus aged just 38.

Seb Lewis attended every game since 1998, a total of 1,076 Addicks games in a row, right up until the Covid-19 outbreak led to the pause of all professional football games in England.

The Championship club announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that their loyal fan had died, writing: “We are truly devastated to hear of the passing of one of Charlton's most dedicated, loyal and popular supporters, Seb Lewis, at the age of just 38.”

Days prior, Lewis had shared an image of himself in hospital with an oxygen mask on and told his Twitter followers in separate tweet: “I have the virus.”

After tweeting about being having asthma, he also shared: “Probably have to go on a respirator fot a few days. [sic]”

Today, the club continued their heartfelt words, adding: “Seb was the heart and soul of the Charlton family and was so proud of his achievement of attending every single game, home and away since February 1998. His record stands at 1,076 consecutive fixtures.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Seb's family at this very difficult time. Thank you Seb for your loyalty and dedication to Charlton. The Valley and every away end up and down the country, will never be the same without you. RIP Seb.”

Manager Lee Bowyer also paid tribute in a voice message, saying: “Personally, I’d like to send condolences from myself, the players and everyone at the football club to Seb’s family and friends.

“I was fortunate enough to meet him on a few occasions up and down the country because without doubt, he was always there.

“He will be missed, he was the most loyal fan that we had in my time especially and to do what he’s done for this club and travel and be there no matter what the weather, where it was - it’s going to be a big miss for us in the terraces.

“My heart goes out to his family and friends and we’re going to miss him dearly.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 97,019 people had been tested with 87,490 negative results, while the number of deaths of UK patients who tested positive for Covid-19 increased from 422 to 465 is a jump of 43.