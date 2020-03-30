Tributes flood in for NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani who died from Covid-19

Amged El-Hawrani died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Tributes have poured in to an NHS consultant who is the first UK front line worker to die from coronavirus.

Amged El-Hawrani, 55, was associate clinical director and ear, nose and throat consultant worked at Queen's Hospital, in Burton. He died on Saturday, March 28 at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

Tributes has poured in since his death was announced.

In a statement, Mr El-Hawrani's family said he was a beloved husband, son, father, brother and friend.

They added: "His greatest passions were his family and his profession, and he dedicated his life to both.

"We would like to thank all those involved in his care for their kindness and compassion during his illness.

"They worked tirelessly for their patient, as he would have done for his own."

Chief executive of the hospital trust, Gavin Boyle, said: "The whole UHDB family are desperately saddened at losing Amged, who was such a valued and much-loved colleague.

"We would also like to thank our colleagues at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust for their professionalism and the compassionate care they have shown for Amged and his family."

National Medical Director of NHS England Professor Stephen Powis said the death was a "stark reminder to the whole country that we all must take this crisis seriously".

He added: "The NHS is a family and we all feel deeply the loss of any of our colleagues, but as we all continue to unite and work together to tackle the spread of coronavirus, I know that the whole of the NHS and the public we serve will want to extend our sympathies to the El-Hawrani family."