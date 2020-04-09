Tributes paid to first NHS worker in Scotland to die of coronavirus

Janice Graham died from coronavirus. Picture: Social media

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a district nurse who this week became the first NHS worker in Scotland to die from coronavirus.

Janice Graham, 58, passed away at Inverclyde Royal hospital on Monday.

A close friend of Janice, Isabelle Docherty, told LBC today she was a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed.

She said: “I just feel for her family because she had a sister in Australia who must be really devastated she can’t be here, but that’s the way it is. You can’t fly anywhere.

READ MORE: The latest on coronavirus live

“For her own family, for her husband and her son and her little grand daughter and her daughter, I mean the fact that Janice has really died on her own maybe just with a nurse beside her, I think that’s the most depressing bit of the whole story. It’s so lonely.

"You are in there in isolation and really people don’t understand how serious this coronavirus is becoming. I really hope people do listen and stay safe.”

“Her last final words were ‘keep safe’. Because she’s on the front line she’s 100 per cent in danger, and now she’s not here any more.”

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Louise Long, Chief Officer of Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are saddened to confirm a member of staff has passed away due to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with Janice’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Janice was a valued team member in our District Nursing and Evening Services team and brought kindness and compassion to patients and colleagues. Her bright and engaging personality and razor sharp wit will be sorely missed.

“A memorial book will be open at Port Glasgow Health Centre to staff who wish to pay tribute to Janice.

“We are incredibly thankful to our staff for their tireless efforts during this crisis. We are here to support them as much as possible during this challenging time.”