Tributes paid to 'kind and compassionate' 15-year-old killed in boat crash

The family of Emily Lewis have paid tribute. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and compassionate" girl following her tragic death in a boat crash on Saturday.

Emily Lewis, 15, was among 12 people taken to hospital after the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) collided with a buoy in the Solent.

She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The teenager was named by police on Monday and her family have paid tribute to her.

In a statement, they said: "Our beautiful daughter Emily passed away on Saturday.

"We suffered from broken bones, but the emotional pain far outweighs the physical.

"We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don't seem available to express our deep sense of loss."

The collision happened in Southampton Water just after 10.10am on Saturday, Hampshire Police said.

It is understood that her father Simon, mother Nikki and 19-year-old sister Amy were also on the boat, and that both her mother and sister suffered broken arms.

Southampton Harbour Master inspected the buoy off Hythe, Hampshire on Saturday. Picture: PA

Stuart Parkes, head teacher at Brookfield School where Emily was a student, said: "Emily was a kind and compassionate young lady who cared deeply about those around her.

"Her caring showed no bounds; from volunteering to support new students through to becoming a student leader with aspirations to help shape the education of every student in our school.

"She was a creative soul who loved textiles and design and who showed great potential. She was motivated and dedicated to her studies, a positive example to all.

"Emily was a bright, conscientious student who will be sorely missed by all staff and students at Brookfield."

Police say they are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and continue to appeal for any information or footage that could help.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Were you on a ferry heading to East Cowes from Southampton at 10am?

"Perhaps you were out on the water on Saturday 22 August, between Netley Abbey and Hythe Pier?

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Orange."

Information and visually recorded evidence can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20W09-PO1