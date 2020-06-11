Two men arrested after 'sickening' attack on police officers in east London

The home secretary has called the attack a 'sickening' incident. Picture: Twitter

Two men have been arrested after police officers were attacked in a "sickening, shocking and disgraceful" incident in east London.

The suspects, aged 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and are currently in custody.

Footage of the incident shared on social media on Wednesday showed an officer grappling with a man as they fell to the ground on Frampton Park Road in Hackney.

The man has his arm wrapped around the neck of the officer, who is pinned to the floor.

Another officer tries to intervene, but several people filming the incident on their mobile phones are seen shoving her away.

One of the people is also seen dancing and taking a selfie in front of the scene.

Both officers, who sustained minor injuries, had initially stopped to help after they were flagged down by a member of the public who said they have been assaulted - before pointing toward the suspects.

At least one person was spotted taking a selfie with the incident next to them. Picture: Twitter

In a tweet, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was a "sickening, shocking and disgraceful attack" as the footage went viral on social media.

She added: "My thoughts are with the outstanding @metpoliceuk officers who were subject to this disgusting violent attack."

Superintendent Martin Rolston said the incident was '"truly shocking" and served as a reminder of the dangers officers can face.

He said: "My officers went to the assistance of a member of the public - who asked for their help - after stating that they had been assaulted. What happened next is a reminder of the risks our officers take whilst going about their duties.

"It is fortunate that their injuries are not more serious. There is no place for this level of violence on our streets."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also condemned the "disgraceful attack," and said a "debt of gratitude" was owed to the two officers who had been set upon as they tried to help a member of the public.

He added: "Attacks on our police will not be tolerated. I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrators of this disgusting attack feel the full force of the law."