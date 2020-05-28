Two dead after being pulled from River Avon in Bath

Emergency services attended the incident. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Two men have died after being rescued from water in Bath on Thursday afternoon, Avon and Somerset Police said.

It's understood that four people jumped into the water after spotting them in trouble, but were unable to rescue the men.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Toll Bridge Road following reports that several people were in the water.

After extensive searches of the water by fire and rescue teams from Bristol and Bath the bodies of the two men were brought ashore.

Both men are said to be in their 20s.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called at 4.12pm by the ambulance service amid concern for people in the water near Toll Bridge Road in Bath.

"A rescue operation was subsequently led by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

"Two adult casualties were rescued and given into the care of the ambulance service. However both males were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are not treating the circumstances around the deaths as suspicious at this time. The deaths will be referred to the coroner."