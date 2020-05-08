Ty: UK rapper dies aged 47 after testing positive for coronavirus

By Nick Hardinges

The acclaimed UK rapper Ty has died aged 47 after contracting coronavirus.

The Mercury Prize-nominated Nigerian-British musician, whose real name was Ben Chijioke, was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a fundraising page set up to support him.

Ty's condition had improved in mid-April after he was awoken from an induced coma, which he had been placed in to help his body fight the infection.

However, the GoFundMe page's organiser, Diane Laidlaw, confirmed he passed away on 7 May.

She wrote: "The family would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has reached out and expressed their concern since he was admitted in hospital but right now they would value having their privacy, so they can mourn privately. They just need time to process."

The rapper, who was born in London to Nigerian immigrants, released his debut album Awkward in 2001.

Following that, Ty released his second record Upward, which was nominated alongside Amy Winehouse, Franz Ferdinand and The Streets for the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2004.

He went on to release three more albums and collaborated with artists including De La Soul and Roots Manuva.

Luther star Idris Elba led the tributes, describing Ty as a "UK hip hop pioneer."

Except a few, most people wouldn’t know but this guy was my Friend. Today Covid took him. Stay home. This thing is not a joke. RIP @tymusic TY https://t.co/OpU036tl2w — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) May 7, 2020

Elba wrote on Instagram: "I'm broken by this man. I remember when we did a tune somewhere in S.london back in the day, that was when I was doing 1st season of Luther and we talked about the Wire a lot. Prayers to your family."

Actor Noel Clarke was also among those who paid tribute.

He said on Twitter: "Except a few, most people wouldn't know but this guy was my Friend. Today Covid took him. Stay home. This thing is not a joke."

Roots Manuva wrote: "Rest my Brother. You did good."

Grime rapper Ghetts said on Instagram: "RIP TY. This ones deep I had a lot of respect for ty one of the first from the older generation to embrace me and show me love fly high ty."

Ghostpoet added: "Rest in peace Ty. Rapper, poet, activist and one of the finest talents the United Kingdom has ever produced. Your music will live forever."

Radio DJ Gilles Peterson said: "I'm so sad about the news that @tymusic passed away today. He was a huge part in the development of Hip Hop and spoken word in this country. An original no nonsense voice always sharp always witty. todays generation of rappers owe him a lot - a true gate opener."

