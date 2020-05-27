UK coronavirus death roll rises by 412 to 37,460

A further 412 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total to 37,460.

Yesterday, the total death figure was at 37,048.

The total encompasses deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community as of 5pm on Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, 117,013 tests were carried out or dispatched with 2,013 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,798,490 tests have been carried out and 267,240 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested in the same period was unavailable for the fifth day in a row because of "technical difficulties".

Despite this, Downing Street said it remains confident of hitting the 200,000 target for testing capacity by Monday, with that ability standing at 154,120 in the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday.

Asked if the target will be met, the Prime Minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "Yep, that's right. It's in tandem with the commitment we have to have the tracing and testing scheme in place on Monday."

NHS England has announced 183 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,049.

Public Health Wales said a further 11 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,293.

Another 97 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,653.

A total of 2,304 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 13 from 2,291 on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood, she announced 15,240 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 55 from 15,185 previous day.

There are 1,247 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of 47.

Of these patients, 38 were in intensive care, a rise of three.

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 516 after two more deaths were reported by the Department of Health.