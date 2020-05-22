UK coronavirus death toll hits 36,393 after 351 more deaths

By Megan White

351 more people have died from coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total to 36,393.

The Department of Health said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 140,497 tests were carried out or dispatched, testing 80,297 people with 3,287 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,231,921 tests have been carried out on 2,144,626 people, and 254,195 cases have been confirmed positive.

121 new deaths were confirmed in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 25,388.

Of the 121 new deaths announced today, 27 occurred on May 21, 61 occurred on May 20 and 16 occurred on May 19.

The figures also show 16 of the new deaths took place between May 3 and May 18, and the remaining one death took place on April 20.

April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 891.

A total of 2,245 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 24 from 2,221 on Thursday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The First Minister said 14,969 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 113 from 14,856 the day before.

There are 1,257 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 61.

Of these, 50 were in intensive care, a fall of one.

Public Health Wales said a further seven people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,254.

Another 138 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12,984.

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has risen to 504 after three more deaths were reported by the Department of Health.