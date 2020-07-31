UK coronavirus death toll increases by 120 as total passes 46,000

A woman wearing a face mask crosses Oxford Circus in London. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Another 120 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's total death toll to 46,119.

Other figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have been 56,400 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was included on the death certificate.

The Government also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday there had been 880 lab-confirmed cases. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 303,181.

But the Government figures differ from the hospital numbers released separately by devolved authorities.

According to NHS England, nine people died in hospitals in England after testing positive for Covid-19.

Another four people died in Wales after testing positive for coronavirus and there were no deaths registered in Scotland for the 15th day in a row.

The total number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,491 and in Wales 1,560.

No new deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland which leaves the total at 556, according to official figures.

It comes as Matt Hancock imposed a lockdown on Greater Manchester, parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire on the eve of Eid - infuriating parts of the Muslim community.

The UK Government has also rolled out compulsory mask-wearing in a number of other indoor venues including museums, cinemas and places of worship from 8 August.

The rule will apply to all indoor settings where people are likely to come into contact with people they do not know and it will be enforceable by law.

The Government has claimed the measures are to prevent a so-called "second wave" from hitting the UK.

Matt Hancock even claimed there was a "second wave in Europe", saying: "These measures are very much being taken to prevent a second wave - we can see that second wave in Europe."

However, he was later contradicted by Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty who said: "I don't think it's helpful to think of this as a second wave that's somehow travelling around the world."