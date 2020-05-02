UK coronavirus death toll passes 28,000 with another 621 deaths recorded

The latest Covid-19 death toll has been announced. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A further 621 people have died in the UK from coronavirus, officials announced today.

This brings the total UK death toll to 28,131 as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health said.

Today’s jump in deaths is another huge daily increase of 621 from 27,510 the day before.

The Department of Health also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, a total of 182,260 people have tested positive, an increase of 4,806 since yesterday.

1,129,907 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the UK so far.

NHS England has announced 370 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 20,853.

Coronavirus testing kit. Picture: PA

A further 44 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths to 969, Public Health Wales has said.

Another 183 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 10,155.

Northern Ireland has confirmed 11 fatalities in the past 24 hours, while Scotland reported a further 44.

The government said it met its 100,000 daily testing target. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still expected to set out further details of his coronavirus plan in public later this week, following the birth of his son.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the government had reached its target of 100,000 daily coronavirus tests.

The Health Secretary revealed that 122,347 people were tested on Thursday in an “unprecedented expansion” of capacity across the UK.

But there are doubts around how the tests are being counted, with that number believed to include tests which have been sent out to key-workers but which have not yet been completed and returned.

Downing Street said Thursday's Cabinet meeting would look at the "coronavirus response in general" but is not expected to make decisions on easing lockdown measures.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said advice on the issue from the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage) had not yet been received.

The current social distancing measures have to be reviewed by May 7 and ministers have said the lockdown would only be lifted if the five tests set by the Government are met.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said there had been no change in the tests, insisting they remained the same as set out by Dominic Raab earlier this month.

The UK will also study the situation in countries including Germany when it comes to lifting lockdown, amid reports that restrictions there could be tightened again to prevent another rise in cases.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said: "We are watching how countries across the world respond to coronavirus and we are obviously studying steps which they are taking in relation to relaxing their own social distancing measures and the impact that's having.

"Exactly as you would expect, we want to base our own decision on the best available information and experience."

Under the UK Government's fifth test, the lockdown cannot be lifted if there is a risk of a second wave overwhelming the NHS.