UK coronavirus death toll rises by 126 to 44,517

8 July 2020, 18:28

The latest coronavirus death toll has been announced
The latest coronavirus death toll has been announced. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK coronavirus death toll has increased by 126, bringing the total death toll to 44,517.

This figure includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community, as recorded by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The figure is 29 more than yesterday's total of 155.

There have been a further 630 cases of coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, an increase on the 581 reported yesterday.

This means there is a total of 286,979 cases in the UK as of today.

Today's death toll in a decrease on last Wednesday, which was 176, and the Wednesday before, which was 154.

Across the four nations, England has a total of 39,936 deaths as of today, an increase of 121.

Scotland has reported 2,489 deaths, Wales 1,538 and Northern Ireland remains at 554.

In UK hospitals, England recorded 42 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Wales recorded four, there was one more fatality in Scotland and none in Northern Ireland.

However, the UK's true death toll is believed to be at least 55,398 as of Monday, based on death in all setting including death certificates mentioning Covid-19 as a cause.

New hospital deaths by region:

The Midlands - 13

London - 7

North West - 7

North East - 6

Yorkshire - 6

South East - 6

East - 3

South West - 0

Wales - 4

Scotland - 1

Northern Ireland - 0

