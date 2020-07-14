UK coronavirus death toll rises by 138 to 44,968

By Maddie Goodfellow

A further 138 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the UK, bringing the death toll to 44,968.

This figure includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community, as recorded by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

138 of the deaths were recorded in England, with two deaths in Northern Ireland and Wales respectively.

Scotland recorded no new coronavirus deaths for the sixth day in a row.

The DHSC figures show a slight decrease from this time last week, when 155 deaths were recorded.

There were 398 confirmed cases recorded today. This time last week, there were 581 deaths.

Today's figures are also significantly higher than Sunday and Monday, when 21 and 11 new deaths were recorded.

The difference in numbers is largely down to a lag in reporting over the weekends.

The DHSC also said that as of 9am on 14 July, 291,373 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

There have also been 12,720,317 tests (either processed or sent out) across the UK.

The increase in deaths comes in a week when the Government announced that face coverings would become mandatory in shops.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock will say anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100.