UK coronavirus death toll rises by 233 to 41,969

The latest coronavirus figures for the UK have been released. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK's official coronavirus death toll has risen by 233, with the total now standing at 41,969.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) include deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community of people who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK with the virus mentioned on the death certificate.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, 113,107 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,279 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,981,493 tests have been carried out and 298,136 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been "temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting" across all methods of testing.

NHS England recorded 79 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Public Health Wales said a further eight people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,456, while the total number of cases increased by 65 to 14,869.

A total of 2,453 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by five from 2,448 on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said.

There was one confirmed death in Northern Ireland.

London has become the first region in England to see deaths fall below average. Picture: PA

Separate figures released today showed London has become the first region in England to see deaths fall below average for the first time since the coronavirus crisis spiralled out of control in March.

Today's ONS figures show Covid-19 was responsible for 80% of the excess deaths registered in England and Wales

between March 21 and June 5 2020.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK has now passed 53,000, according to the latest available data.

There were 58,693 excess deaths in total, which is the number of deaths above the five-year average for this period.

Some 46,996 were deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

The overall number of excess deaths registered per week has fallen from a peak of 11,854 in the week ending April 17 to 732 in the week ending June 5.