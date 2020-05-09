UK coronavirus death toll rises by 346 to 31,587

The UK's death toll has gone up by 346 cases. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by 346 to a total of 31,587, according to the latest figures.

The figure comprises deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community of people who had tested positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Friday.

The UK has the highest death toll from coronavirus of any country in Europe.

But the number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK currently stands at 33,021.

This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which had been registered up to May 2), according to the Office for National Statistics.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The latest provisional figures from NHS England show that a further 3,610 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 8 - which, together with the total figure of 33,021 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,500.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said 96,878 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, down from 97,029 the day before.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a series of measures tomorrow evening aimed at marking the start of the UK coming out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister is expected to recommend workers wear masks when they do return to work and when using public transport.Also, garden centres will re-open and commuters will be encouraged to use bikes.

Mr Johnson was also facing calls for clarity after Airlines UK said the Government had told the industry body of plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on people arriving from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland.

It was unclear whether the rule would apply to passengers arriving by boat as well as by plane and whether businesses would receive extra support because of fears the measure would be disastrous for industry.