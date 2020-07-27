UK coronavirus death toll rises by 7 as cases top 300,000

27 July 2020, 17:22

Cases are still rising in the UK and across parts of Europe
Cases are still rising in the UK and across parts of Europe. Picture: Getty
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

Britain’s coronavirus death toll has risen by seven as confirmed cases topped 300,000.

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours was the lowest since early March, bringing the total to 45,759. 

No fatalities recorded in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but the figures are typically lower following weekends.

Data from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) shows lab-confirmed tests now stand at 300,111, after a rise of 685 on Monday. 

While fatality rates are falling, the seven-day rolling average of infections is now 15 per cent higher than it was three weeks ago, on Monday July 6, as confirmed cases top 300,000.  

It comes amid fears of further travel curbs being placed on Brits as pockets of Europe warn of a second spike. 

Holidaymakers are scrambling to rearrange bookings after the 14-day quarantine rule was re-imposed for those returning from Spain, with the Foreign Office warning against all non-essential travel to the mainland. 

Ministers are understood to be in talks over opening air bridges to the Balearic and Canary Islands to placate the travel industry and help travellers. 

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Denise Johnson performs live on stage with Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream

Singer Denise Johnson dies aged 53

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shaking hands with Sir Mark Sedwill

'Demoralising' anonymous criticism of civil servants 'risen in last few years' warns Civil Service chief
New quarantines rules for those returning from Spain have left people confused

Explained: What are your rights when returning to the UK from Spain?
A cat in Argentina wears a mini-mask to protect it from coronavirus

Pet cat catches Covid-19 from owners in UK first

Dozens of London bus drivers have died during the crisis

Earlier lockdown may have saved fallen London bus drivers' lives, report finds
"BAME people were issued with FPNs at a rate 1.6 to 1.7 times higher than for white people."

Young BAME men more likely to get Covid fines than similar aged white males