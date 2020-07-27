UK coronavirus death toll rises by 7 as cases top 300,000

Cases are still rising in the UK and across parts of Europe. Picture: Getty

By Ewan Somerville

Britain’s coronavirus death toll has risen by seven as confirmed cases topped 300,000.

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours was the lowest since early March, bringing the total to 45,759.

No fatalities recorded in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but the figures are typically lower following weekends.

Data from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) shows lab-confirmed tests now stand at 300,111, after a rise of 685 on Monday.

While fatality rates are falling, the seven-day rolling average of infections is now 15 per cent higher than it was three weeks ago, on Monday July 6, as confirmed cases top 300,000.

It comes amid fears of further travel curbs being placed on Brits as pockets of Europe warn of a second spike.

Holidaymakers are scrambling to rearrange bookings after the 14-day quarantine rule was re-imposed for those returning from Spain, with the Foreign Office warning against all non-essential travel to the mainland.

Ministers are understood to be in talks over opening air bridges to the Balearic and Canary Islands to placate the travel industry and help travellers.

