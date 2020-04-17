UK coronavirus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576

The UK coronavirus death toll rose by 847. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Eight hundred and forty-seven more people have died in the UK from coronavirus, official figures showed today.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that as of 5pm on 16 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 14,576 died.

341,551 people have been tested of which 108,692 tested positive, they added.

Yesterday saw 861 hospital deaths for the disease.

The figures come hours after Professor Anthony Costello warned the UK is facing the worst death toll in Europe from the disease. He predicted as many as 40,000 deaths in the first wave of the disease alone.

This story is being updated