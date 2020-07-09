UK coronavirus death toll rises by 85 to 44,602

The latest data on the UK coronavirus death toll has been released. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 85, the Department of Social Care (DHSC) confirmed.

This figure includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community, as recorded by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The UK's official coronavirus deal toll now stands at 44,602.

A further 22 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals to 28,991, NHS England said.

The patients were aged between 53 and 94 years old and one person, aged 77, had no known underlying health conditions.

Another six deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

The ONS said the latest estimates suggest the percentage of people in private households in England testing positive for Covid-19 has decreased over time since April 27, and "this downward trend appears to have now levelled off".

When looking at the last three 14-day periods, the ONS said the variation in the percentage of people testing positive - 0.05%, 0.10% and 0.03% - is consistent with the kind of random variation that is based on sampling.

An estimated average of 1,700 people were newly inflected with Covid-19 each day between June 22 and July 5.

Previous estimates were 2,000 people per day between June 8 and 21, and 1,900 between May 25 and June 7.

Public Health Wales said a further two people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,540, while the total cases recorded in Wales increased by 16 to 15,929.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

A total of 2,490 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, no change on yesterday's figure.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said 18,315 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by six from 18,309 the day before.

There are 646 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, down 121 on Wednesday.

Of these patients, nine were in intensive care, a fall of two.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Scotland will move to phase three of the easing of lockdown.