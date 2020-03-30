UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,408 after 180 die in a single day

By Kate Buck

The UK coronavirus death toll has reached 1,408 after 180 people perished in a single day.

In the past 24 hours, NHS England have reported 159 deaths, Wales 14, Scotland six and Northern Ireland one.

Of the 134,946 tests conducted, a total of 22,141 people have tested positive.

Of those who have been confirmed to have the virus, 9,000 are currently being treated in hospitals in England.

However, the true number of those who have Covid-19 is not known, as people are only being tested if they require hospitalisation.

Others who show symptoms are being told to self-isolate at home.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens, has said the number of cases requiring hospitalisation is "only going to increase".

During a visit to the NHS Nightingale hospital which is being built inside London's ExCel centre, he said that "mass mobilisation" to build facilities like it will allow more patients to be treated.

He said: "This has been an extraordinary team effort on the part of nurses and doctors and therapists and pharmacists across London, but also volunteers and paramedics and people returning to help.

"And when these services are needed, they will be available beginning later this week, and because this is a global health emergency we're actually seeing similar types of hospitals being established in Berlin and Madrid and New York."

