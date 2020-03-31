UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,808 with 393 deaths confirmed in one day

The UK death toll continues to rise. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The number of deaths in the UK from coronavirus continues to soar, with the new total of fatalities now confirmed to be 1,808.

NHS England confirmed that 367 more people have died in England, taking the total to 1,651.

All but 28 of the patients had underlying health conditions. The 28 who did not were aged between 19 and 91.

The number of people who have died in Wales after contracting coronavirus is 69, a rise of seven over the past 24 hours.

Scotland confirmed another 13 deaths, taking the total to 60.

A further six people have died in Northern Ireland, taking their total to 28.

However, the true number of deaths is thought to be higher, as it does not take into account those who have died in their homes after 20 March.

In total, 25,150 people have tested positive for the virus.

Mass hospitals are being set up to deal with an expected influx of patients. Picture: PA

Earlier today, the Office for National Statistics confirmed that 40 people died in their homes in the days up to 20 March.

According to the latest figures, there were at least 230 deaths by this date - up from the 170 that were known to have perished inside NHS buildings.

This marks a 23 per cent rise in known fatalities.

Since 20 March, the total number of deaths in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland rose from 177 deaths to 1,408.

Currently only those who are admitted to hospital with symptoms are tested for the virus.

People who have symptoms have been advised to self-isolate in their homes.