UK coronavirus death toll rises by 384 to 33,998

Paramedics and staff at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital wearing various items of PPE as the UK continues in lockdown. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A further 384 people have died from coronavirus in all settings in the UK, making the total official death toll now 33,998 according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health said the Government had also surpassed its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests for the second day in a row. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 133,784 tests were carried out or dispatched for 69,590 people.

Overall a total of 1,663,492 people have been tested of whom 236,711 tested positive.

According to the NHS, the youngest person to have died with the virus in the last 24 hours in England was 15 years old.

Also, ten of those who died in England were aged between 30 and 94 with no underlying health conditions, it has been reported.

It comes as a row continues to unfold between Teachers' Unions and the Government over plans to reopen schools.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said getting children back to school is "vital" for their educational development and he has welcomed the efforts by many schools in England to prepare for a wider reopening.

Following a meeting between education unions and the Government's scientific advisers on Friday afternoon, Mr Williamson said: "I want to reassure parents and families that we are giving schools, nurseries and other providers all the guidance and support they will need to welcome more children back in a phased way and no earlier than June 1.

"That's why we have engaged closely with stakeholders from across the sector throughout the past seven weeks, including the trade unions, and today we arranged a detailed briefing for them with the scientific and medical experts.

"Getting children back to school is vital for their educational development and many schools are already taking steps to welcome back their pupils. I am grateful for their support."

Ms Ford said that some kinship families, where a child is looked after by relatives or friends, would be able to apply for additional support.

She wrote: "Kinship families whose children left care through Special Guardianship Orders are eligible for therapeutic support through the recently announced Adoption Support Fund Covid-19 scheme.

"The scheme will pay for different types of therapeutic support for families whose children have experienced trauma or abuse in their early life and as a result be made more anxious during the current coronavirus crisis.

"We have just increased the amount of funding available for this fund by £8 million so do please apply if you need support."

She later added that local authorities and schools will consider letting vulnerable children attend in addition to the children of key workers.