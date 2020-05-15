UK coronavirus R rate rises to between 0.7 and 1

The rate of infection in the UK could have risen back up to 1. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The rate of infection for coronavirus in the UK has risen to between 0.7 and 1.0, scientific advisers warned today.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said this is a change from 0.5 to 0.9 last week. When the R-number reaches one, it means on average every person with coronavirus passes it on to one other person.

The rise is said to reflect the situation in care homes, as well as hospitals, and more widely in society.

READ MORE: The R-number explained

The rise comes as the UK heads into its first weekend after lockdown measures were relaxed by the prime minister one week ago.

Experts say the small increase in the R-value isn't thought to be linked to the lifting of lockdown as it is too soon to show up in the data.

At the start of the outbreak, it is thought the R-number was between 3.5 and 4.

Research published by Public Health England and Cambridge University suggests London's R-value has fallen to 0.4 but the figure is higher in the north of England.

Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Dr Sebastian Funk said the number of daily new cases of Covid in London is likely to be a little bit higher than 24.

Asked whether the R rate should be looked at regionally, Prof Funk said: "I absolutely do so, yes."

Pushed on whether the Government should react to different R rates regionally in policy terms too, he added: "I think that is something that we will probably have to do going forward."

The UK's highest infection rate is in the North East and Yorkshire at 0.8.

According to researchers, they are seeing around 4,320 new infections a day.

It comes as the UK death toll rose by 384 today, bringing the total to 33,998.

At least 3,560 people have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...