UK firms cut almost 4,500 jobs during first few days of August

Pizza Express has said it could close around 67 of its UK restaurants, with up to 1,100 jobs at risk. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The coronavirus pandemic has battered the UK economy since it arrived in early 2020, with a further 4,500 job cuts announced during the first few days of August as the furlough scheme starts to wind down.

No sector has been left untouched by the huge economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last few days, Dixons Carphone, Pizza Express, Hays Travel and DW Sports have all announced major redundancies, or plans that could put hundreds of jobs at risk.

It comes as many businesses have to decide whether to keep staff who have been on furlough on their books as the Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme starts to unwind.

The latest figures show that more than 26,000 jobs were lost in July.

This is only slightly less than in June, when almost 30,000 jobs were lost at British employers.

In May, around 36,000 job losses were announced.

Pizza express is one of the firms to announce job losses in the last few days. Picture: PA

Here is the full list of all major potential job losses announced since March 23:

The list of job losses only counts the biggest job cuts that have been announced to the public. Thousands more positions have likely been lost at smaller firms.



August 4 - Dixons Carphone - 800



August 4 - Pizza Express - 1,100 at risk



August 3 - Hays Travel - up to 878



August 3 - DW Sports - 1,700 at risk



July 31 - Byron - 651



July 30 - Pendragon - 1,800



July 29 - Waterstones - unknown number of head office roles



July 28 - Selfridges - 450



July 27 - Oak Furnitureland - 163 at risk



July 23 - Dyson - 600 in UK, 300 overseas



July 22 - Mears - fewer than 200



July 20 - Marks & Spencer - 950 at risk



July 17 - Azzurri Group (owns Zizzi and Ask Italian) - up to 1,200



July 16 - Genting - 1,642 at risk



July 16 - Burberry - 150 in UK, 350 overseas



July 15 - Banks Mining - 250 at risk



July 15 - Buzz Bingo - 573 at risk



July 14 - Vertu - 345



July 14 - DFS - up to 200 at risk



July 9 - General Electric - 369



July 9 - Eurostar - unknown number



July 9 - Boots - 4,000



July 9 - John Lewis - 1,300 at risk



July 9 - Burger King - 1,600 at risk



July 7 - Reach (owns Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers) - 550



July 6 - Pret a Manger - 1,000 at risk



July 2 - Casual Dining Group (owns Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge) - 1,909



July 1 - SSP (owns Upper Crust) - 5,000 at risk



July 1 - Arcadia (owns TopShop) - 500



July 1 - Harrods - 700



July 1 - Virgin Money - 300



June 30 - Airbus - 1,700



June 30 - TM Lewin - 600



June 30 - Smiths Group - "some job losses"



June 25 - Royal Mail - 2,000



June 24 - Jet2 - 102



June 24 - Swissport - 4,556



June 24 - Crest Nicholson - 130



June 23 - Shoe Zone - unknown number of jobs in head office



June 19 - Aer Lingus - 500



June 17 - HSBC - unknown number of jobs in UK, 35,000 worldwide



June 15 - Jaguar Land Rover - 1,100



June 15 - Travis Perkins - 2,500



June 12 - Le Pain Quotidien - 200



June 11 - Heathrow - at least 500



June 11 - Bombardier - 600



June 11 - Johnson Matthey - 2,500



June 11 - Centrica - 5,000



June 10 - Quiz - 93



June 10 - The Restaurant Group (owns Frankie and Benny's) - 3,000



June 10 - Monsoon Accessorise - 545



June 10 - Everest Windows - 188



June 8 - BP - 10,000 worldwide



June 8 - Mulberry - 375



June 5 - Victoria's Secret - 800 at risk



June 5 - Bentley - 1,000



June 4 - Aston Martin - 500



June 4 - Lookers - 1,500



May 29 - Belfast International Airport - 45



May 28 - Debenhams (in second announcement) - "hundreds" of jobs



May 28 - EasyJet - 4,500 worldwide



May 26 - McLaren - 1,200



May 22 - Carluccio's - 1,000



May 21 - Clarks - 900



May 20 - Rolls-Royce - 9,000



May 20 - Bovis Homes - unknown number



May 19 - Ovo Energy - 2,600



May 19 - Antler - 164



May 15 - JCB - 950 at risk



May 13 - Tui - 8,000 worldwide



May 12 - Carnival UK (owns P&O Cruises and Cunard) - 450



May 11 - P&O Ferries - 1,100 worldwide



May 5 - Virgin Atlantic - 3,150



May 1 - Ryanair - 3,000 worldwide



April 30 - Oasis Warehouse - 1,800



April 29 - WPP - unknown number



April 28 - British Airways - 12,000



April 23 - Safran Seats - 400



April 23 - Meggitt - 1,800 worldwide



April 21 - Cath Kidston - 900



April 17 - Debenhams - 422



March 31 - Laura Ashley - 268



March 30 - BrightHouse - 2,400 at risk



March 27 - Chiquito - 1,500 at risk.

According to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last month, the number of workers on company payrolls in the UK fell by 649,000 between March and June.

According to statistics published on Tuesday, the Government has supported the payrolls of around 9.6 million workers in the UK through the furlough scheme.

Around 1.2 million employers are currently using the furlough scheme, which has cost £33.8 billion to date.

However, as furlough unwinds from the beginning of this month, and comes to an end in October, experts are worried that the furlough scheme could be masking a big drop in employment that is yet to come.