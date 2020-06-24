UK weather: Temperatures set to soar up to 34°C with warning over UV levels in place

Temperatures could be rising into the mid-thirties. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far as a heatwave continues to raise temperatures across the UK.

Many Brits woke this morning to temperatures of 20°C from around 7am, and the Mercury is expected to continue to rise throughout the day as day two of the heatwave gets underway.

The rain which has battered parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland for the past few days will also die, leaving the sunshine to peak through the last of the clouds.

It is expected that central and southern England could see temperatures as high as 34°C, well above the current hottest day of 28.9°C recorded at the end of May.

The highest UK maximum temperature recorded in June is currently 35.6°C, set at Mayflower Park, Southampton on 28th June 1976.

With plenty of strong summer sunshine in the forecast, UV levels will be high or very high - meaning Brits are being urged to wear suncream and take precautions to protect their health.

Hayfever sufferers could be facing a difficult few days as the pollen count remains Very High.

The weather provides lovely conditions to meet up with friends and family, but the government's lockdown rules mean anyone from a different household will need to maintain social distancing.

The #UKHeatwave started yesterday, and will continue today and tomorrow with max temps in the high twenties or low thirties for many 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/dXVklpHrh9 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 24, 2020

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri said: "From Wednesday temperatures will widely reach into the high twenties Celsius and it’ll be hot across much of the UK, especially central and southern England where we could see highs of 30 to 34 Celsius.

"This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week.

“In addition to the warm days we are going to see some warm nights this week as temperatures overnight remain in the mid-high teens across England and Wales.”

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill advised anyone outside for prolonged periods of time on Wednesday and Thursday should take measures to protect themselves.

Anyone going out and about to enjoy the weather is encouraged to follow social distancing. Picture: PA

Shoppers have also been advised to be aware they could be forced to spend extra time in the sun as a result of social distancing measures.

Dr Lynn Thomas, Medical Director at St John Ambulance explained: "You could end up in the sun for longer than expected on what would normally be a quick journey, such as queuing to enter the supermarket, so you should be prepared to look after yourself and others."

She added: "Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are two of the most serious problems that can develop when the mercury soars but by being prepared you can spot the early warning signs, such as headache and dizziness."

Beaches were busy on Tuesday as people took advantage of the good weather after the months of lockdown spent at home.

Today will be day two of the heatwave. Picture: PA

Tuesday was not quite the hottest day of the year, as the 28.6°C recorded at Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens fell short of the 28.9°C recorded at the end of May.

"But we are going to beat it tomorrow and the day after," Mr Burkill said.

He predicted temperatures would edge towards 33 degrees as we experience "lots of hot and sunny weather through the next couple of days".

The forecaster added: "The heat is going to be quite widespread, even across parts of Scotland we could be looking at highs of 26 or 27."

"The nights are going to be uncomfortably hot as well, so people who are susceptible to the heat will struggle."