UK records 100 new coronavirus deaths bringing total to 43,514

By Kate Buck

The UK has announced a further 100 coronavirus deaths - the lowest on a Saturday since lockdown.

This brings the total to 43,514.

This was the second day in a row where Scotland recorded no coronavirus deaths.

It means the number of Covid-19 deaths under this measure remains at 2,482.

On Friday, Nicola Sturgeon said the fact no deaths were recorded on a weekday was significant, as registration figures tend to be artificially low at weekends.

But Saturday's figures also show 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive tests to 18,228.

Speaking on Twitter after the latest figures were announced, the First Minister said Scotland was "beating the virus".

She said: "Yesterday was the second weekday in a row with no Covid deaths registered in Scotland.

"Right now, Scotland is beating this virus - but only through our collective efforts. So we must keep at it. Covid will surge back if we let it. So please keep following the rules #StaySafe."

It also comes as Boris Johnson urged the public to observe social distancing in the hot weather after droves of people flocked to beaches on Thursday, resulting in a number of beach brawls.

Government ministers have said they are "reluctant" to close beaches, but will do so if needed. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has suggested beaches could be closed by the government if infections rise.

It comes after a major incident was declared in Bournemouth on Thursday after the beach became too crowded on the hottest day of the year.

On Friday, Boris Johnson said people are "taking too many liberties" as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, Boris Johnson has said after thousands of people flocked the beaches.

The prime minister said Britons should refrain from "mingling too much and not observing social distancing".

Speaking on Friday, Mr Johnson said: "Let me be very clear about the scenes in Bournemouth - it's very important for people to understand if you look at what's happening elsewhere in the world where people have been coming out of lockdown.

"I'm afraid what you're also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social distancing.