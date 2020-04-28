UK to hold minute's silence for key workers who died fighting coronavirus

The nation will fall silent at 11am. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

The nation will fall silent at 11am for one minute later in remembrance of the NHS staff who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minute's silence to honour key workers follows a campaign by the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Nursing, and the union, Unison.

The campaign has received the support of the Prime Minister who has only just returned to work after being treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

"We will be asking everybody who works in the government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well," the PM's official spokesman said.

LBC and LBC News will also fall silent, along with all Global stations as the nation honours those who have died while fighting against the pandemic.

The tribute will come from "a sombre but grateful nation," according to Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).



Doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare workers are all expected to pay their respects to their colleagues at hospitals and other services around the country while transport workers will also take part.



Transport for London said underground and bus network will be brought to a halt for the silence as the workforce honours its colleagues.



Any passengers will be asked to join in and bus drivers who can safely do so will be asked to stop their vehicle at the side of the road just before 11am and switch off their engines for one minute.



Dame Donna said: "This moment will bring together a sombre but grateful nation. Whether in nursing or driving buses, our heroes kept going to work when many had the luxury of staying at home. Nobody should go out to work and risk their life.



"This must not be the last time that sacrifice is recognised. The country and its leaders owes a tremendous debt to these key workers and the many more who are on shift again today."



A flag is to be flown at half mast at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which will be among many medical venues across the nation where hardworking staff will pause to honour their deceased workmates.



Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: "Boris Johnson has seen first-hand how NHS staff are going to remarkable lengths to keep us all safe.



"The least we can all do tomorrow is spare a moment to pay our respects and show our gratitude to all the key workers who have lost their lives."



The Society of Occupational Medicine, whose members include more than 1,700 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and technicians, has said the goal should be zero work-caused fatalities.



It is calling for the Government to prevent any further work-related deaths and for employers to carry out risk assessments so people can safely return to their jobs whenever the lockdown is eased.



Michaela Willis, of Devon, whose son Daniel died in 1993, has restarted the National Bereavement Partnership helpline, saying she had been "struck by the number of frontline healthcare workers who have been getting in touch to discuss their feelings of severe stress and anxiety".



Ms Willis, who was a key campaigner among the relatives who lost loved ones in the Bristol heart babies scandal, added: "They are dealing with deaths and bereaved families on a daily basis, without having a spare moment to process the toll this takes on their own well-being.



"Fear of catching the virus is also acute, as many have witnessed the deaths of healthcare colleagues."



The helpline, which is also open to UK-based bereaved families who have lost loved ones due to coronavirus, is available on 0800 448 0800 between 7am-10pm every day, as well online and via social media.



A helpline specifically for NHS staff was launched by NHS England earlier this month and is available at 0300 131 7000 between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.



NHS England has said it is considering how to formally commemorate and celebrate the dedication of those who have died while caring for others, and will work with families, loved ones and staff to find "the most respectful and appropriate way to do so".

