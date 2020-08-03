UK weather: Staycation families to bask in 37C weekend scorcher

Bournemouth beach was busy again on Sunday 2 August. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Britain is set to bask in another scorching weekend with temperatures soaring to 37C, forecasters say.

Families flooding the country’s beauty spots for “staycations” amid quarantine rules for popular holiday destinations will enjoy more bright sunshine as the mercury “steadily climbs” throughout the week.

It comes after the UK saw its third hottest day ever on Saturday - 37.8C at Heathrow Airport.

Many areas across central, southern and eastern England could enjoy temperatures in the mid-30s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told LBC News: “The temperature is gradually climbing this week, especially towards the south east.

Boaters enjoyed the Rushden Lakes at the weekend. Picture: PA

"Tomorrow we could see 25C, Wednesday 26C, then the biggest increase comes on Thursday and Friday.

“We’re suggesting 34-36C on Friday in several places across the southeast, and a possible 37C in the London area.

"Going into Saturday there’s still a small chance parts of the south east could see mid 30s - it’s still very warm, but not the intense heat of Thursday and Friday.”

There is the “chance of some cloud and rain at times” in north and westerly areas of England, the Met Office said, but “things will improve” towards the end of the week and even Scotland could see temperatures in the 20s on Friday.

The sun was shining in North Yorkshire on Sunday. Picture: PA

It means that currently Friday looks set to be “close but not quite” the hottest day of the year, following last week’s record, Mr Petagna said.

The highest ever UK temperature, 38.7C, was recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden last year on 25 July 2019.

The second hottest day ever was a record of 38.5C in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Thousands of families have opted for staycations this year - after both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock warning this week of a second wave of Covid-19 infections across Europe.

UK holiday resorts have reported an upturn in bookings, with some even close to selling out during next year's season.