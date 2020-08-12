Live

UK weather LIVE: Train derails and flash flooding in Scotland after torrential downpours

12 August 2020, 11:47 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 12:17

Submerged cars in Fife after a night of downpours
Submerged cars in Fife after a night of downpours. Picture: PA
By Maddie Goodfellow

Storm warnings are in place for large parts of the UK today after a night of torrential downpours.

There have been several serious incidents in Scotland today following a night of extremely heavy rain. A train derailed in Aberdeenshire and a major incident was declared at a holiday park in Fife after a landslide.

Images from the scene show a huge emergency services response

Driver feared dead and others seriously injured after train derails in Scotland
Several holiday homes fell in the landslide

Flash flooding and thunderstorms sweep Scotland with weather warnings in place across UK
