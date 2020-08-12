Live
UK weather LIVE: Train derails and flash flooding in Scotland after torrential downpours
12 August 2020, 11:47 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 12:17
Storm warnings are in place for large parts of the UK today after a night of torrential downpours.
There have been several serious incidents in Scotland today following a night of extremely heavy rain. A train derailed in Aberdeenshire and a major incident was declared at a holiday park in Fife after a landslide.
